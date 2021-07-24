Holocene Advisors LP Sells 46,169 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Holocene Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,169 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Unum Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Unum Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 27,623 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.53 on Friday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

