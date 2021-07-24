Holocene Advisors LP Takes $2.31 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,981 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $15,236,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Foot Locker by 75.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,370 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,927 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Foot Locker by 22.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,651 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

