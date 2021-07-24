Holocene Advisors LP Takes Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 339.3% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $264.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.99 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.22.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total value of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

