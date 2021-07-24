HomeStreet (HMST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $37.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78. HomeStreet has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $798.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

