Homrich & Berg Boosts Position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIZD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $133,000.

Get VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.