Homrich & Berg Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 360,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,814 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after purchasing an additional 126,918 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 300.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

