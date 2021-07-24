Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,121 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Mplx were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 110,726 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mplx stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $31.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 112.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPLX. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

