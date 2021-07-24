Homrich & Berg Sells 180 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Sysco were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.54, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

