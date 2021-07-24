Homrich & Berg Takes $397,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 473.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,648,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,011 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 52,576.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,513,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,518 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,888,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,411,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.