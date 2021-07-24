Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12,809.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 558,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after purchasing an additional 554,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,863,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,510,000 after purchasing an additional 412,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $229.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $146.21 and a one year high of $234.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

