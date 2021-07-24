Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HZAC opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Horizon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,940,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $4,509,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,210,000. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 249,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 195,513 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Acquisition by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 653,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 190,682 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

