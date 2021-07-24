Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.00 and last traded at $98.97, with a volume of 14551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,116,112. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.