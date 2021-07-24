Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $16.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the period.

Shares of TWNK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.21. 840,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,144. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

