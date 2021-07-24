HRT Financial LP Acquires New Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

