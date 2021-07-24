HRT Financial LP Acquires New Shares in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCOBU. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $9,960,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $6,474,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $5,976,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $4,532,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $4,532,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $9.99 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU).

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.