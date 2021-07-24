HRT Financial LP Purchases New Holdings in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.15% of Intrusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intrusion alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTZ. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.23. Intrusion Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $68.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 119.13% and a negative net margin of 149.14%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intrusion Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intrusion Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.