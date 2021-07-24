HRT Financial LP Raises Stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of -51.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $1,580,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vertex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

