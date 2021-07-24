Huobi BTC One Day Trading Volume Tops $10.68 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $34,012.13 or 1.00392282 BTC on popular exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $10.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00119703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00143772 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,764.38 or 0.99661023 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.23 or 0.00883223 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

