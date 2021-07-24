HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 580 ($7.58), with a volume of 474,283 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 463.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a PE ratio of -37.42.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

