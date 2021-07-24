HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. 86 Research raised HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised HUYA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.71. HUYA has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 34,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HUYA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 924,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

