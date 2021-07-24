HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HYRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HYRE opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The company had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock worth $8,345,430. Corporate insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in HyreCar by 22.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HyreCar by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 81.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in HyreCar by 7.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 228,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

