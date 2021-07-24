IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to C$5.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.18.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$376.62 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

