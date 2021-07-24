Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IBDRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.68.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $49.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $61.52.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

