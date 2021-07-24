Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Iberdrola from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $49.20 on Friday. Iberdrola has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 49.40%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

