ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ICLR. Citigroup initiated coverage on ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $246.91.

ICLR opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

