iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on IHRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ IHRT traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.48. 494,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,320. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.30. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $28.24.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
