IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,283,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $294,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.