IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG opened at $61.22 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,154 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

