IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 30.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,884,000 after acquiring an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 109,199 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.