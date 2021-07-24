IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04.

