IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $342,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $108,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.04.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.