IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,396 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45,892 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

