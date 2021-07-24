IHT Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 23.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGNX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

