IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,310 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 867.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Pinterest by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE PINS opened at $76.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,281.83 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,179 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $4,135,363.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,085,375 shares of company stock valued at $76,005,123. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.