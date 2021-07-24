IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,095 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 202.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMDV opened at $61.77 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00.

