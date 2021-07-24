Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Immatics N.V. engages in the discovery of targets for cancer immunotherapies. It is developing targeted immunotherapies with focus on treating solid tumors. Immatics N.V., formerly known as ARYA SCIENCES, is based in Tuebingen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

IMTX stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

