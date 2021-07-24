Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$49.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.69.

IMO stock opened at C$34.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$25.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.45. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.36.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 3.8199998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

