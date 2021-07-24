Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,562 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.15% of Inari Medical worth $61,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.83. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 407.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $766,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $17,725,258. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

