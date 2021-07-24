Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). Infinera posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.18. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,417 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 316,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Infinera by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,462,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 291,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

