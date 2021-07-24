(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on (INGA) in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on (INGA) in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on (INGA) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

