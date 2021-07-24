Inogen’s (INGN) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Get Inogen alerts:

Shares of INGN stock opened at $71.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.95 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $460,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,298.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 694,087 shares of company stock worth $39,890,631. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $517,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inogen by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.