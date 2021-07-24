Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 49,286 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £24,643 ($32,196.24).

Shares of CNA opened at GBX 48.04 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 389.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Centrica plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59.32 ($0.78).

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 61.67 ($0.81).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

