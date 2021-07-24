Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,868,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.