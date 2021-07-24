Insider Selling: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Sells $24,597.30 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) VP Pai Liu sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $24,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $9.18 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WISH shares. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

