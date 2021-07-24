Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 14,496 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08.
MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.
MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
