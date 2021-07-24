Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 14,496 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $872,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

