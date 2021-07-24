Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Robert Perine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $304,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Perine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $153,422.00.

MediaAlpha stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.41. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -234.07.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after buying an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 88,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

