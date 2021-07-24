Insider Selling: Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Sells $122,050.16 in Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $122,050.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,343,936 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,293.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,397.64.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $84,989.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00.

RSSS opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62. Research Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

