Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $340,400.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.29 and a 12-month high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

