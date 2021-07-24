Insights Network (INSTAR) Achieves Market Cap of $3.63 Million

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $758.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 286,297,800 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

