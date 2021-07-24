Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.09.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.00 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

