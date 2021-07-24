International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Citigroup

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM opened at $141.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after acquiring an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.